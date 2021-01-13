Army Recruitment Rally In Odisha From March 12-24, Registration Open

Army will hold a recruitment rally in Odisha in March.

The Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally for candidates of Puri, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khorda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts from 12 March 2021 to 24 March 2021 for selection to Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation /Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) posts.

Candidates have to register for the rally. The option for registration is open till February 24.

Apply Online

"Exact location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation," the Army has said.

"Admit Cards for the rally will be sent to candidates registered e-mail 15 days prior to the commencement of rally. Candidate should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. Any candidate who fails to produce his admit card will not be allowed to participate in the Rally," it has added.

Candidates who are found fit in the rally will appear for a common entrance exam. Admit card of this exam will be issued at the rally site.

