Army Recruitment Rally At Patiala From August 6

Indian Army recruitment rally at Patiala will be held in August.

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at 1 ADSR grounds (Opposite Flying Club, Patiala-Sangrur Road), Patiala from August 6 to August 20. Candidates from districts of Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur and Patiala can participate in this rally.

Candidates have to register for the rally at the official website of the Indian Army by July 20.

Candidates will be selected for Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (AMC), and Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical posts through a common entrance exam which will be held after the rally. The exam will be conducted for medically fit candidates at the nominated venue. Location, date, and time of the written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards.

"Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 21 Jul 2021 to 05 Aug 2021. Candidates should be reached at the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the admit card," the Indian Army has said.

Class 10th and Class 12th pass candidates can participate in the rally. "Education certificates issued by Education board affiliated to /listed by COBSE, AICTE, CBSE and NIOS only be considered," the Indian Army has said.

