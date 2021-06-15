Indian Army Recruitment Rally At Godhra, Panchmahal From August 5

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at Godhra from August 5 to 22.

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at Godhra, Panchmahal from August 5 to August 22. Online registration is compulsory for participating in the recruitment. Candidates can apply at the official website of the Indian Army till July 20.

This recruitment is being held for selection of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation and Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical/ Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesman 10th Pass And Soldier Tradesman 8th Pass.

Recruitment Rally Details

"Entry at recruitment rally site will only be permitted to candidates in possession of valid Admit Cards, COVID free / asymptomatic certificate, No Risk certificate (duly signed by competent medical authority), valid Affidavit duly filled and signed by Notary," the Army has informed candidates.

"All candidates will be thermally screened at the rally site. candidates having temperatures/showing symptoms will be directed to report again on a designated day for such cases. if the candidates is again having symptoms, he will not be allowed to participate in the rally. All candidates will be carrying masks, gloves and hand sanitizer," it has added.

Candidates from Anand, Valsad, Tapi, Dangs, Navasari, Sabarkantha, Vadodra, Mehsana, Surat, Banaskantha, Narmada, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravali, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Kheda, Dahod, Panchmahals & UTs of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli can participate in the rally which will be held at Kanelav Sports Complex, Godhra, Panchmahal.

