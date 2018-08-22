Army Recruitment Drive For Vidarbha Region In October

The drive will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium in Amravati from October 23 to November 3, stated a defence release.

August 22, 2018
Nagpur: 

Army recruitment drive for the post of soldiers will be conducted in Amravati city in east Maharashtra in October this year. The rally will be conducted by the Army Recruitment Office, Nagpur, under the aegis of the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Pune for Vidarbha region.

The drive will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Stadium in Amravati from October 23 to November 3, stated a defence release.

Youths from Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal can attend the rally, it said.

Colonel RM Negi, Director, Recruiting, has informed that the candidates participating in the upcoming recruitment rally will be tested for dope/ performance booster and drug abuse.

The entire application cum registration process will be conducted online.



