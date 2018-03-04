APTET 2017 Answer Key Released

APTET 2017 Answer Key: Know How To Download, Other Details

Go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in

Click on the 'initial keys'

Download the APTET answer key

Click on the 'Submit Objections On Initial Keys'

Enter hall ticket number

Enter Date of Birth

Select paper, language offered, session and question number

APTET 2017 answer key has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the answer key online at the official website aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key. Initially the answer key was expected to be released immediately after 15 February, but 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP then allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.The final answer key will be released after considering the challenges submitted by the candidates against the provisional answer key.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.