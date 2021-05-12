Arunachal Pradesh: State CHSL Exam In August, Registration Begins Next Week

APSSB CHSL 2021 registration begins on May 18

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conduct the state combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam on August 1. The registration process for this exam will begin on May 18. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till June 17.

The APSSB CHSL exam will be held to fill group C posts- lower division clerk, computer operator, data entry operator, junior secretariat assistant, agriculture field assistant, laboratory assistant, and record keeper or record clerk. A total of 179 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Job Details

Class 10+2 pass candidates, between 18-32 years of age, are eligible to register for this exam.

"Candidates must apply online through the website apssb.nic.in. The closing date for submission of application is June 17 till 3 pm after which the link will be disabled. Application received through any other mode would not be accepted and will be summarily rejected," the Board has said.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also conducts a CHSL exam, at national level, for for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

