Assam: 45 Vacancies Announced In Directorate of Economics, Statistics

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for filling 45 vacancies in Inspector of Statistics post in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department. Application forms will be available from January 16 and candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 17.

The pay scale for the post is Rs 22000-97000 plus grade pay Rs 9700.

Candidates must have atleast second class Master Degree in Economics, Statistics or Mathematics from a recognized University or its equivalent, the APSC has said in the job notification. "The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than38 years of age as on 01-01-2021," it has said. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam which will be held at Guwahati and an interview. The written exam will comprise questions from English (Essay, Comprehension, Precis and Drafting), General Knowledge and One Paper in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics. The interview will carry a total of 37 marks. "The Commission will shortlist the candidates as per norms taking into consideration the marks secured in the written examination and the number of candidates to be called for Viva-voce test will be notified later on," the APSC has said.

