Assam Public Service Commission Announces To Fill 637 Posts, Engineers Eligible

APSC recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application form is September 22.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified jobs for engineers. The Commission has announced 637 vacancies in Irrigation Department and Public Health Engineering Department for which graduate and diploma engineers are eligible. The last date for submission of application form is September 22.

Application Form

Candidates have to download the application form from the website and fill it. The forms should be sent to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. Candidates belonging to general or EWS category have to pay Rs 250 as application fee whereas candidates from SC, ST, OBC and MOBC categories have to pay Rs 150. BPL candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), under Irrigation Department, Assam: 182 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), under Irrigation Department, Assam: 368 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical), under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam: 87 posts

Candidates with engineering in the respective discipline from any Institute recognized by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) are eligible to apply for the Assistant Engineer post. Those who have obtained degree in distance mode are not eligible for the post.

Candidates who have passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institute of Engineers (India) and possess a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India) are also eligible to apply for the Assistant Engineer post.

Candidates who have diploma in the concerned engineering discipline from an Institution recognized by the Government, SCTE (State Council for Technical Education). Candidates who have obtained Diploma through distance mode are not eligible for the recruitment.

