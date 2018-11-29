Assam CCE Prelims In December

APSC Exam Date 2018 For CCE Prelims Announced

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (prelims) exam on December 30, 2018. The exam was supposed to be held on November 24, 2018 however the Commission postponed the exam citing, 'circumstances beyond the control'. The Commission's decision, only two days before the schedule date, received criticism from aspirants and even senior bureaucrats, reported the Sentinel Assam. On November 21, 2018 APSC officially notified cancellation of the exam.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be issued fresh admit cards for the exam December 15, onwards. Candidates should download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the exam at 31 headquarters: Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Musalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

For addressing the grievances of candidates, APSC has given help desk number and email address. Candidates can contact the authorities during office hours only for any query.

This year, the Commission will select candidates for filling up 107 vacancies under Assam Civil Service, Assam Land & Revenue Service and Assam Police Service.

58 vacancies will also be filled for Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise posts.

