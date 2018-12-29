APPSC Announces More Than 200 Junior Lecturer Vacancies; Application To Begin In January

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced junior lecturer vacancies

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released advertisement for Junior Lecturer recruitment in Andhra Pradesh intermediate Education. The Commission has advertised 200 fresh vacancies and 37 carried forward vacancies. The vacancies are available for 15 different subjects and candidates should check the official notification for subject-wise vacancy. The application process for the Junior Lecturer recruitment will begin on January 18, 2019.

The proforma application will be available on the commission's website from January 18, 2019 to February 8, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is February 7, 2019.

To be eligible for recruitment a candidate must have a second class post graduate degree in relevant subject/language from a University or Institute recognized in India. The candidate must also fall in the age bracket of 18-42 years. The upper and lower age shall be calculated as on July 1, 2018.

Candidates should go through the official notification for detailed information on education qualification and age relaxation applicable for this recruitment.

The Commission will conduct a computer-based Main examination in July 2019 for selection of eligible candidates for Junior Lecturer post. In case the number of applications received by the Commission exceeds 25,000, the Commission may choose to conduct an offline screening test. The details for the screening test will be released, if conducted, on the website later.

Click here for more Jobs News