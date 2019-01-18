APPSC Panchayat Secretary Job: Application Process Ends Tomorrow

APPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2019: Apply At psc.ap.gov.in

Online application submission process for 1000 Grade IV Panchayat Secretary posts in Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service will end tomorrow. However candidates can deposit the exam fees before midnight today. The registration portal is available at the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Before beginning the application process, candidates would need to register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and obtain OTPR id (if not done already). Once a candidate has their OTPR id, they can login to their account and apply for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment.

If the number of applicants exceeds 25,000 the Commission will conduct an offline screening test in April. The main exam, which will be a computer based test, is likely to be held on August 2. There would be objective type questions which are to be answered on computer system. In case any paper of the Examination is held in different languages, the candidate has to choose the medium in which he/she wants to write the examination and the paper will be valued with reference to that medium only.

Mock test will be hosted by the Commission and candidates can access it online.

Candidates have to pay Rs. 250 as application processing fee and Rs. 80 as examination fee. Candidates hailing from Andhra Pradesh and belonging to SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth are exempted from paying examination fee.

Click here for more Jobs News