Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Begins Application For 1000 Panchayat Secretary Vacancy

APPSC has begun online application for Panchayat Secretary recruitment

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment on more than 1000 Grade IV Panchayat Secretary vacancies. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria laid down by the commission can apply online through the application link available on Commission's official website. The last date to pay application fee is January 18 and to complete the application process is January 19, 2019.

Before beginning the application process, candidates would need to register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and obtain OTPR id (if not done already). Once a candidate has their OTPR id, they can login to their account and apply for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment.

Applicants will have to pay Rs. 250 as application processing fee and Rs. 80 as examination fee. Candidates hailing from Andhra Pradesh and belonging to SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth are exempted from paying examination fee.

Although the selection process consists of a main examination which is most likely to be computer-based, but if the number of applicants exceeds 25,000 then the commission may conduct an offline screening test.

APPSC had notified 1000 fresh and 51 carried forward Panchayat Secretary vacancies on December 21, 2018.

