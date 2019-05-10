APPSC Group 2 Answer Key Released; Check Here

APPSC Group 2 answer key has been released on psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has released the APPSC answer key for Group 2 services screening test held on May 5, 2019. The APPSC answer key for screening test for Section A - General Studies and Mental Ability, Section B - Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution and Section C - Planning and Economy for the posts falling under Group 2 services have been uploaded on the official website. The APPSC Group 2 answer keys can be found on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The Objections towards APPSC answer key can be raised till May 5.

A total of 1,77,876 candidates took the AP Group 2 services preliminary exam.

The exam was held for which 2,95,036 candidates. Only 2,28,263 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets.

While highest attendance has been recorded at Vizianagaram district, highest absentees were from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Krishna districts. The exam was held at 13 districts and 727 venues.

APPSC Group 2 answer key 2019: Check Here

Check your APPSC answer key from the direct link provided here:

APPSC answer key

The APPSC has also uploaded the Group 2 question paper along with keys for the examination held last week.

If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission's website.

For each section separate format needs to be filed giving all the details mentioned in the format (i.e.for questions 01-50 in one format, questions 51-100 in other format and for 101 -150 in another format), said a statement accompanying the APPSC Group 2 answer key.

While raising the objections, self - attested copy of the APPSC Group 2 hall ticket should also be enclosed without which the objections would not be examined.

"Objections will be received up to 05.00 p.m. on 16-05-2019. Objections would be received in hard copy format only and objections would not be entertained through email, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone or any other mode. The Commission is not responsible for any postal delay," the APPSC statement said.

