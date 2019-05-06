77.92% Attendance In Andhra Pradesh Group 2 Services Exam

APPSC Group 2 Services Exam: 1.77 Lakh Took Exam On May 5

A total of 1,77,876 candidates took the Andhra Pradesh group 2 services preliminary exam. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the exam, for which 2,95,036 candidates had applied. Only 2,28,263 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets. While highest attendance has been recorded at Vizianagaram district, highest absentees were from Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Krishna districts. The exam was held at 13 districts and 727 venues.

For the convenience of candidates, the district administration had arranged help centres to help candidates locate their exam centre.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The computer based main exam will be held on July 18 and 19. "In case any paper of the Examination is held in different languages, the candidate has to choose the medium in which he/she wants to write the examination and the paper will be valued with reference to that medium only," said the Commission.

The Commission is likely to release an official answer key, against which candidates can raise objections. The final answer key will be based on the challenges submitted by the candidates. The result will be declared only after the answer key challenge submission procedure is completed.

