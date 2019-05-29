APPSC Answer Key For Group 1 Services Released; Check Now

APPSC Group 1 answer key has been released on Psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC, Vijayawada has released the Group 1 services answer key on Tuesday. The APPSC screening test for Paper 1 (General Studies - consists of 4 parts i.e., A. History and Culture. B. Constitution polity, Social Justice and International relations. C. Indian and Andhra Pradesh Economy and Planning D. Geography) and Paper 2 (General Aptitude consists 2 parts i.e., A. General Mental Ability, Administrative and Psychological Abilities. B. (i) Science and Technology. (ii) Current events of Regional, National and International importance) for the posts falling under Group - I Services held on May 26, 2019. APPSC answer key has been released on psc.ap.gov.in.

According to a statement from the Commission, the question paper along with keys for the examination has been released on website on May 28.

If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, the candidate may file in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission's website.

For each part separate format needs to be filed giving all the details mentioned in the format. Also self - attested copy of the Hall Ticket shall be enclosed without which the objections would not be examined.

Objections will be received up to 05.00 p.m. on June 10, 2019.

Objections would be received in hard copy format only and objections would not be entertained through email, Whatsapp, SMS, Phone or any other mode, said the statement from APPSC.

