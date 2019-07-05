APPSC Group 2 Revised Answer Key Out. Results Expected Soon

APPSC Group 2 revised answer key available on psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 2 revised answer key has been released on the official website. The APPSC revised answer key can be accessed from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC or Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the screening test for the post falling under Group-II Services on May 5, 2019 in the morning and initial APPSC Group 2 answer key was hosted on Commission's Website on May 9, 2019. Based on the final or revised answer keys released today, the Commission will release the APPSC Group 2 results after July 12.

The Commission said in a statement regarding the APPSC Group 2 answer key, the objections received on the questions and initial key were referred to Experts Committee for consideration and based on the recommendations of the Committees, the revised key answer key has been notified now.

The Commission has deleted nine questions and the options for seven questions have been revised from the initial key.

According to the Commission, if a candidate wants to file objections on these sixteen revised keys, if any, they may do so in the prescribed format (Format for filing objections), which is available under "Key and Objections" on the Commission's website.

The APPSC said no fresh objections other than on these revised questions or keys will be entertained at this stage and inclusion of any fresh objection will render entire set of objections as invalid.

A separate objection sheet should be submitted for each Part.

All the particulars in the format should be duly filled in and submit along with the self-attested copy of the Hall Ticket for the post, without which the objections would not be examined.

The objections on APPSC Group 2 revised key by post or person should reach the Commission's Office on or before July 12, 2019 (05.00 pm).

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability