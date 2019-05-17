Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Services Prelims Admit Card

APPSC Admit Card: Know How To Download

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for group 1 services exam. Download Admit Card. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 26. The exam was initially scheduled for March 10 and was later rescheduled to March 30. The Commission conducts screening test only when the number of applicants exceeds 25,000. Through this exam and the main exam, the Commission will recommend candidates against 169 vacancies. Meanwhile the preliminary exam for group 2 services exam was held on May 5.

