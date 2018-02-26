Registration Begins For Maharashtra Staff Nurse Exam 2018

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai will conduct Maharashtra Staff Nurse exam 2018, commonly known as MHN CWT 2018, on 31 March 2018. The online competitive test will be held for selecting candidates against 528 available vacancies for Staff Nurse post. Online registration portal for the exam will be open till 8 March 2018. The applicant must be an Indian National and Domicile of Maharashtra State and must be duly registered to the Maharashtra Nursing council Mumbai and should submit registration and Diploma/Degree Certificate with its renewal.Applicants must have General Nursing Midwifery 3 or 3 1/2 years Diploma Course Or B.Sc. Nursing (Basic / Post Basic) Degree Course from an institution recognized by Maharashtra Nursing Council Mumbai and approved by the Government of Maharashtra. The upper age limit is 38 years (43 years for backward classes and 45 years for PWD, PAP and PH candidates). 'The cost of examination fee is Rs 1060/- for open category and Rs 960/-for reserved category candidates. This amount is not refundable. Candidate has to pay exam on online only at mahapariksha.gov.in.'Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online test which will be conducted in English only. the paper will comprise of 150 MCQs and candidates will be allowed 2 hours for the exam. 125 questions shall be based on syllabus of G N M / Basic B Sc Nursing Syllabus and 25 questions shall be General Aptitude test. There will be no negative marking.