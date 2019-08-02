APEPDCL Announces 2,859 Energy Assistant Vacancies. Details Here

APEPDCL recruitment notification for Energy Assistants available now.

APEPDCL Recruitment 2019: APEPDCL has released a recruitment notification for Energy Assistants (Junior Linemen Grade-II) in Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited. The online application for this APEPDCL Energy Assistants recruitment is available on the official websites now. The application forms can be filled for this recruitment at apeasternpower.com, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and http://59.144.184.105/JLM19/. The APEPDCL recruitment application window will be open from August 2, 2019 to August 17, 2019 and August 17 will be last date for payment of fee (up to 19:00Hrs.). The APEPDCL has announced 2,859 Energy Assistants vacancies.

Candidates with SSC or 10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade or intermediate vocational course in Electrical Domestic Appliances and Rewinding (EDAR) and Electrical Wiring & Contracting (EWC) on par with Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical Appliances (EW & SEA) from a recognized Institution/Board are eligible for applying for APEPDCL recruitment or Energy Assistants (Junior Linemen Grade-II).

Before this, Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification was released for over 1.6 lakh vacancies.

