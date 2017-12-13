AP TET 2017: Tentative Schedule Released; Online Application to Begin From December 18 The Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the schedule for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET).

AP TET 2017: Online Application to Begin From December 18 New Delhi: The Commissionerate of School Education (CSE), Andhra Pradesh has released the schedule for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). The AP TET exams are being conducted in the state for the first time. TET is a basic eligibility test upon qualification in which candidates could be appointed as government teachers. The application process for APTET December 2017 will begin shortly as per the tentative schedule. The exams would be conducted in January 2018.



As per the tentative Schedule, the online application process will commence from December 18, 2017 and end on January 1, 2018. The candidates applying for the exam would need to pay the application fee first. The payment of fee through payment gateway will be facilitated from December 18, 2017 to December 30, 2017.



In case of AP TET Paper I which will be conducted for classes 1 to 5, the minimum qualification is Intermediate with a pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education).



In case of AP TET Paper II which will be conducted for classes 6 to 8, the minimum qualification is a graduation degree in any discipline with a Bachelor of Education degree.



Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for detailed information on eligibility criteria.



Both the papers will have 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of two and half hour duration.



