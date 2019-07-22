AP Police SI Final Merit List Released; Official Website Down

AP Police SI recruitment: Final merit list has been released on the official website

AP Police SI Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the final merit list for SCT SI (Civil) (Men& Women), SCT RSI (AR) (Men & Women), SCT RSI (APSP) (Men), Dy. Jailor (Men & Women) and Station Fire Officers (Men) recruitment. The result is available on the official website for APSLPRB, slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates may face difficulty in checking their result as the website has been unresponsive after the result declaration.

The recruitment board had earlier released the final Written exam marks on June 21st. Along with the final written marks, candidates were also allowed to apply for verification of any or all of the 4 Papers.

The final written examination for the above mentioned posts was conducted by APSLPRB from February 23, 2019 to February 24, 2019.

A total number of 31,560 candidates had appeared for the written exam out of which 15,780 have qualified.

Once the website is again up and running, candidates who appeared for the final written examination will be able to check their result using the steps given below.

APSLPRB SI Final Merit List 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official AP SLPRB website: slprb.ap.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link provided for the post you applied for.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Open the pdf and check your merit list position using your roll number.

