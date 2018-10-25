Andhra Pradesh DSC Teacher Recruitment Exam In December, Registration From November 1

AP DSC Notification, How To Apply, Exam, Other Details

For the teacher recruitment to be held by Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC), online registration will begin on November 1, 2018. The exam will be conducted on December 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 26, 27 and 28 and January 2, 2019. AP DSC teacher hall tickets will be available on November 29, 2018. The DSC schedule has been released today by the State Education Minister Ganta Srinivasan Rao at Vijayawada, today. The official notice is expected tomorrow.

Official Website of AP DSC Teacher Recruitment Notice

Earlier the notice was expected to be released on October 10. In April it was announced that a total of 10351 posts will be filled through the AP DSC exam. However as of now, sources say that close to 8000 posts are open for recruitment.

AP DSC will conduct exams for recruitment of school assistants (non-languages), school assistant (languages), post graduate teachers, graduate teachers, principal, PETs, music, craft and art and drawing, language pandits and secondary grade teachers.

The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The result will be announced on 20, 22, 26 December 2018 and 4, 5 and 12 January 2019.

The APTET website has the AP DSC 2018 syllabus for Telugu, Odia, Kannada, Mathematics, Biological Science, Social Studies, Urdu, Tamil, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Science.

