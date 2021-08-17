Allahabad High Court RO, ARO, Computer Assistant Application Process Begins

Allahabad High Court recruitment applications can be submitted at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad High Court has begun the recruitment process for Review Officers (ROs), Assistant Review Officers (AROs) and Computer Assistants today. The applications for a total of 411 vacancies can be submitted at allahabadhighcourt.in. The RO recruitment will have 46 vacancies while 350 AROs will be recruited along with 15 Computer Assistants.

The number of vacancies in each category may increase or decrease, according to the official Allahabad High Court recruitment notification.

Vertical reservation for SC, ST and OBC of Uttar Pradesh and horizontal reservation as per rules shall be applicable, the notification said.

The link for submission of online application form will remain active from August 17 to September 16.

Fee for General (Unreserved) and OBC category candidates for each post will be Rs 800 (bank charges extra) and the fee for SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh for each post will be Rs 600 (bank charges extra).

The candidates belonging to the horizontal category will have to pay fees according to their original category.

Allahabad High Court recruitment: Selection Process

The objective type test and computer knowledge test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT module).

The information regarding date, time and venue of the examination will be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only.

Candidates may get the details of online application, detailed advertisement, general instructions and apply online on the official website of this Court i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in and recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: Direct links for online application

Allahabad High Court Recruitment for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer 2021

Allahabad High Court Recruitment for Computer Assistant 2021