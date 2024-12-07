Allahabad High Court Recruitment Exam Scheduled Released, Over 3,300 Vacancies Available

The Allahabad High Court has officially announced the exam dates for recruitment to Group C and D posts. Candidates who have applied for these positions can now check the schedule on the official website. A detailed notification regarding the examination dates has been released. As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will take place on January 4 and January 5, 2025.

The schedule is as follows:

Driver Grade-IV

Date: January 4, 2025

Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Group C (Clerical Cadre)

Date: January 4, 2025

Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Stenographer Grade-III

Date: January 5, 2025

Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Group D

Date: January 5, 2025

Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Steps to check the notification



Candidates can follow these steps to access the official notification:

Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.

Click on the relevant link available on the homepage.

A new window will open displaying the notification.

View and download the notice for future reference.

Applicants are advised to read the notification carefully and prepare accordingly. Ensure timely arrival at the examination center as per the schedule.