Advertisement

Allahabad High Court Recruitment Exam Scheduled Released, Over 3,300 Vacancies Available

Allahabad High Court: As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will take place on January 4 and January 5, 2025.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Allahabad High Court Recruitment Exam Scheduled Released, Over 3,300 Vacancies Available
Allahabad High Court: Group C (Clerical Cadre) exam will be held on January 4 from 3pm to 4.30pm.

The Allahabad High Court has officially announced the exam dates for recruitment to Group C and D posts. Candidates who have applied for these positions can now check the schedule on the official website. A detailed notification regarding the examination dates has been released. As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will take place on January 4 and January 5, 2025.

The schedule is as follows:

Driver Grade-IV

Date: January 4, 2025
Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Group C (Clerical Cadre)

Date: January 4, 2025
Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Stenographer Grade-III

Date: January 5, 2025
Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Group D

  • Date: January 5, 2025
  • Time: 3pm to 4.30pm

Steps to check the notification

Candidates can follow these steps to access the official notification:

  • Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.
  • Click on the relevant link available on the homepage.
  • A new window will open displaying the notification.
  • View and download the notice for future reference.

Applicants are advised to read the notification carefully and prepare accordingly. Ensure timely arrival at the examination center as per the schedule.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Allahabad High Court Recruitment Exam, Allahabad High Court Exam
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com