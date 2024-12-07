Allahabad High Court Recruitment Exam Scheduled Released, Over 3,300 Vacancies Available

The Allahabad High Court has officially announced the exam dates for recruitment to Group C and D posts. Candidates who have applied for these positions can now check the schedule on the official website. A detailed notification regarding the examination dates has been released. As per the official notification, the recruitment exams will take place on January 4 and January 5, 2025.
The schedule is as follows:
Driver Grade-IV
Date: January 4, 2025
Time: 10.30am to 12pm
Group C (Clerical Cadre)
Date: January 4, 2025
Time: 3pm to 4.30pm
Stenographer Grade-III
Date: January 5, 2025
Time: 10.30am to 12pm
Group D
- Date: January 5, 2025
- Time: 3pm to 4.30pm
Steps to check the notification
Candidates can follow these steps to access the official notification:
- Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.
- Click on the relevant link available on the homepage.
- A new window will open displaying the notification.
- View and download the notice for future reference.
Applicants are advised to read the notification carefully and prepare accordingly. Ensure timely arrival at the examination center as per the schedule.