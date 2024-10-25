Advertisement

Rajasthan Revenue And Executive Officer Recruitment Exam 2022 Cancelled

Around 1.96 lakh candidates had participated in it. A total of 311 candidates were included in the list released for eligibility check and document verification.

The RPSC secretary added that the report and facts revealed that the paper was leaked.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Friday cancelled the Revenue Officer (RO) Grade-2 and Executive Officer (EO) Grade-4 Recruitment Examination 2022 in which over 1.90 lakh students had appeared for the test. RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta said the commission had conducted RO and EO recruitment examinations for 111 posts on 14 May 2023.

"Around 1.96 lakh candidates had participated in it. A total of 311 candidates were included in the list released for eligibility check and document verification," he said.

Mr Mehta said that however a case was registered in Naya Shahar Police Station, Bikaner on 4 May 2023, and the challan was presented on 6 August 2023.

"It was mentioned in the challan that there was cheating through excessive use of electronic devices at the examination centres," he said.

The RPSC Secretary said the Commission had written a letter to ATS and SOG on 12 June 2024 to investigate the complaints received.

"When the candidates involved in the document verification were suspected, the Commission re-examined the documents of candidates from 2 to 8 August 2024 and prepared an inquiry note," he said.

He added that on 14 August 2024, the Additional Director General, ATS and SOG were asked to investigate the matter.

"Additional Director General ATS and SOG thereafter shared confidential information with the Commission on August 28, 2024. Following which, SOG Jaipur arrested several accused in the case registered on 19 October," he said.

The secretary added that the report and facts revealed that the paper was leaked.

"Many candidates had copied through Bluetooth. Three reports were filed in this case. In such a situation, the Commission has decided to cancel the examination and conduct it again," he said.

Rajasthan Revenue And Executive Officer Recruitment Exam 2022 Cancelled
