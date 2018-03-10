Recruitment At AIIMS, Jodhpur For Nursing Officer Post; Check Details

Eligibility Conditions:
Assistant Nursing Superintendent: Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate] or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) along with 6 years experience in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute out of which at least 3 years as a Ward In-Charge or Supervisory capacity. The age limit for applicants is 25-40 years.
Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I): Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) along with 3 years experience as Staff Nurse Grade II in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute. The age limit for applicants is 21-35 years.
Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II): Candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing; or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery or Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. Candidates must have two years' experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above. The age limit for applicants is 18-30 years.
