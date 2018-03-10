Recruitment At AIIMS, Jodhpur For Nursing Officer Post; Check Details For AIIMS Jodhpur, a total of 755 posts are open for recruitment out of which 727 are for Staff nurse grade 1 and 2 posts. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility criteria, can apply for the recruitment.

Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Recruitment 2018 For Staff Nurse Post New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II). A total of 755 posts are open for recruitment out of which 727 are for Staff nurse grade 1 and 2 posts. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility criteria, can apply for the recruitment. Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.



Eligibility Conditions:

Assistant Nursing Superintendent: Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate] or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) along with 6 years experience in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute out of which at least 3 years as a Ward In-Charge or Supervisory capacity. The age limit for applicants is 25-40 years.

Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I): Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) along with 3 years experience as Staff Nurse Grade II in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute. The age limit for applicants is 21-35 years.

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II): Candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing; or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery or Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. Candidates must have two years' experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above. The age limit for applicants is 18-30 years.



Except Assistant Nursing Superintendent post, for other posts candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. For the Assistant Nursing Superintendent post candidates will be selected on the basis of interview; however 'if required written Screening examination may be conducted depending upon the number of eligible applications received,' clarifies the recruiting body.



Click here for more



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade- I) and Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade - II). A total of 755 posts are open for recruitment out of which 727 are for Staff nurse grade 1 and 2 posts. Interested candidates, only after fulfilling the eligibility criteria, can apply for the recruitment. Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.: Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate] or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2 year course) along with 6 years experience in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute out of which at least 3 years as a Ward In-Charge or Supervisory capacity. The age limit for applicants is 25-40 years.: Candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) along with 3 years experience as Staff Nurse Grade II in a minimum 200 bedded Hospital/ Healthcare Institute. The age limit for applicants is 21-35 years.: Candidates must have completed B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing; or B.Sc. (Post- Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing; Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery or Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. Candidates must have two years' experience in minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above. The age limit for applicants is 18-30 years. Except Assistant Nursing Superintendent post, for other posts candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. For the Assistant Nursing Superintendent post candidates will be selected on the basis of interview; however 'if required written Screening examination may be conducted depending upon the number of eligible applications received,' clarifies the recruiting body.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News