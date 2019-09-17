AFCAT Result 2019 Released. Direct Link Here

The AFCAT results can be accessed from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT result 2019: The AFCAT results of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login. The date and venue for AFSB testing can be selected from September 17, 2019 17:00hrs to September 22, 2019 23:30 hrs. According to the official notification, after this date the venue will be allotted randomly to the candidates who fail to choose their date and venue. The AFSB testing will start from October 21, 2019. The AFCAT results can be accessed from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 02/2019 exam was held on August 24 and 25 for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical and Non Technical)/ NCC Special Entry/ Meteorology Entry. Candidates who qualify the exam shall appear for the test conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB).

In a separate notification, the IAF said the AFCAT 02/2019 supplementary exam(for Srinagar candidates only) will be conducted on September 25 and the admit card is available for download through candidate login.

AFCAT 2019 result: Direct link

Click on this direct link to check your AFCAT 2019 result:

AFCAT 2019 result direct link

AFCAT 2019 result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your AFCAT result:

Step one: Go to the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step two: Click on candidate login, there, click on AFCAT 02/2019 on dropdown

Step three: On next page, enter your email id, password and the captcha given there

Step four: Click login and check your AFCAT 2019 result from next page

