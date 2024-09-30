AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

AFCAT Result 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the 2024 batch. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT written exam can download their results by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.
The exam was conducted on August 9, 10, and 11, 2024.
AFCAT Recruitment: Vacancy Details
AFCAT (Flying): 29 seats
AFCAT Ground Duty (Technical): 156 seats
Aeronautical Engineering Electronics (AE (L)): 111 seats
Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical (AE (M)): 45 seats
AFCAT Ground Duty (Non-Technical)
Administration (Admin): 54 seats
Logistics (LGS): 17 seats
Accounts: 12 seats
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 17 seats
Meteorology Entry: 10 seats
Exam Pattern
The AFCAT 2024 selection process includes several stages: a written exam, an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical exam. The AFCAT written exam is worth 300 marks and consists of 100 questions. The questions cover various subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. All questions are objective in nature. The AFCAT exam lasts two hours.
Age Limit
Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry
Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).
Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch
Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).
Salary
Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500, along with allowances based on duty and location.