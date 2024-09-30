AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

AFCAT Result 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the 2024 batch. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT written exam can download their results by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 9, 10, and 11, 2024.

AFCAT Recruitment: Vacancy Details

AFCAT (Flying): 29 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty (Technical): 156 seats

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics (AE (L)): 111 seats

Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical (AE (M)): 45 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Administration (Admin): 54 seats

Logistics (LGS): 17 seats

Accounts: 12 seats

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 17 seats

Meteorology Entry: 10 seats

Exam Pattern



The AFCAT 2024 selection process includes several stages: a written exam, an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical exam. The AFCAT written exam is worth 300 marks and consists of 100 questions. The questions cover various subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. All questions are objective in nature. The AFCAT exam lasts two hours.

Age Limit

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry

Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch

Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500, along with allowances based on duty and location.