Advertisement

AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

The AFCAT 2024 selection process includes several stages: a written exam, an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical exam.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

AFCAT Result 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the results for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for the 2024 batch. Candidates who appeared for the AFCAT written exam can download their results by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The exam was conducted on August 9, 10, and 11, 2024.

AFCAT Recruitment: Vacancy Details

AFCAT (Flying): 29 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty (Technical): 156 seats

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics (AE (L)): 111 seats
Aeronautical Engineering Mechanical (AE (M)): 45 seats

AFCAT Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Administration (Admin): 54 seats
Logistics (LGS): 17 seats
Accounts: 12 seats
Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 17 seats
Meteorology Entry: 10 seats

Exam Pattern
  
The AFCAT 2024 selection process includes several stages: a written exam, an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, and a medical exam. The AFCAT written exam is worth 300 marks and consists of 100 questions. The questions cover various subjects such as General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. All questions are objective in nature. The AFCAT exam lasts two hours.

Age Limit

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry

Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch

Candidates must be between 20 and 26 years of age as of July 1, 2025. They should have been born between July 2, 1999, and July 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500, along with allowances based on duty and location.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AFCAT, AFCAT Result, AFCAT Results
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
RPF Sub-Inspector Application Status 2024 Released, Direct Link Available
AFCAT 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
UPSC Announces Interview Schedule For Combined Medical Services, Check Details
Next Article
UPSC Announces Interview Schedule For Combined Medical Services, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com