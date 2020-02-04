Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) On 22, 23 February

AFCAT: Online practice test is available on the official website for candidates.

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be held on February 22 and 23. The exam will be held for selection to Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches in the Indian Air Force. Candidates who had registered for the AFCAT in December can download the admit card from the official website.

"No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card," the official notification said.

On the day of exam there will be an additional test, engineering knowledge test, for candidates who have opted for ground duty (technical) branch.

Candidates have to report at 8 am and 12.30 pm, at the exam centres in their respective shifts. For 1.5 hours there will be verification of admit card & id proof, biometrics, photo/ thumb impression/ sign on attendance sheet & candidate seating in exam hall.

The exam would have questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude.

The engineering knowledge test will comprise questions from Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics subjects. The exam will be of 45 minutes duration.

Online practice test is available on the official website for candidates.

