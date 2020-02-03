AFCAT Admit Card 2020 Soon. Details Here

AFCAT admit card will be available online on the official website (afcat.cdac.in) after February 3, 2020.

AFCAT admit card 2020: The Indian Air Force will release the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) admit card soon. According the official AFCAT 2020/01 notification, the admit card or call letter will be available online on the official website (afcat.cdac.in) after February 3, 2020. The AFCAT exam will be held on February 22 and 23 for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Registration process for the exam was held till December 30.

"After 03 Feb 2020 click "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD" to download your Admit Card from the website https://afcat.cdac.in and you will also receive admit card on your registered email ID. If the candidate does not receive his/her admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in," says the AFCAT 2020 notification.

"No Admit Card will be sent by post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card," the official notification said.

The exam would be held for two days in shifts and would have questions on general awareness, verbal ability in english, numerical ability and reasoning and military aptitude test. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and the total marks will be 300.

For the convenience of candidates and in order to help them in getting aware of the examination system and the question paper, a practice test has been made available on the official website of Indian Air Force.

