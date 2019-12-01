Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) In February. Registration Begins

AFCAT 2020: Apply online till December 30 @ afcat.cdac.in

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be held on February 22 and 23 for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Registration process for the exam has begun. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, available online, on or before December 30.

"Training will commence in the first week of January 2021 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments," reads the notice released by Indian Air Force.

Applicants have to pay Rs 250 as examination fee. However, those registering for NCC Special entry are exempted from paying the exam fee.

The exam would be held for two days in shifts and would have questions on general awareness, verbal ability in english, numerical ability and reasoning and military aptitude test. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and the total marks will be 300.

For the convenience of candidates and in order to help them in getting aware of the examination system and the question paper, a practice test has been made available on the official website of Indian Air Force.

