AFCAT 02/2020 Concludes: What's Next?

AFCAT 2020: Candidates who qualify the AFCAT will appear for the AFSB test.

Indian Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2020) for Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical And Non-Technical) Branches, NCC Special Entry, Meteorology Entry has concluded. The exam was held over 3 days. Candidates who qualify this will be eligible to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) test.

"For AFCAT entry, IAF shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT as fixed by the IAF in their discretion. Candidates who are declared successful in the Online AFCAT will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards," reads the official notification.

"Candidates who have applied for NCC Special Entry/Meteorology will be directly called for AFSB testing at one of the AFSB centres," it adds.

Air Force Selection Boards are at Dehradun, Mysuru, Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

After AFCAT result is out candidates who qualify the exam have to select the AFSB date and venue on the website https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in in order to generate call- up letter for AFSB interview.

The AFSB will consist of three tests. The first test is a screening test. The second test will be a psychological test, group test and interview. There will be a Computerised Pilot Selection System test for the Flying Branch.

For all entries other than National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Service (CDS) and for all branches, candidates have to undergo the AFCAT. The NDA and CDS exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year: in February and in August.

