Job Opportunities At Atomic Energy Education Society For Teacher Post

AEES Recruitment 2018 For Teacher Post

Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has invited applications for recruitment to 50 Teacher posts. Online application submission process will begin on 21 July 2018. Candidates can apply to the posts at aees.mahaonline.gov.in till August 10, 2018. 'The Pay and Allowances are generally as per Central Government Rules to the extent applicable to the AEES from time to time. Accommodation and Medical facilities are available at most of the centres,' reads the official job notification. 'Since the medium of instruction in these schools is English the candidates should have good communication skills in English,' it also adds.

After submitting online application, candidates shall have to send the hard copy of the application along with self attested copies of testimonials to AEES by speed post. The last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is August 20, 2018.

During the online registration, candidates shall have to deposit fees of Rs 750. Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

AEES will select candidates on the basis of written test and skill test. The written test will be held at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore and Jamshedpur. The skill test will be held at AEES, Central Office, AECS-6, Western Sector, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai 400 094.

