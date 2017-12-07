Airports Authority Of India: Recruitment Open For Diploma, 12th Pass Candidates

Airports Authority of India (AAI) seeks applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 170 Junior Assistant posts. Only those candidates 'who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Goa for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4 level at various airports in the above states in Western Region,' are eligible to apply. Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th pass with 50% marks are eligible to apply. Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website aai.aero.In addition to this, applicants should also have valid heavy vehicle driving license (or Medium Vehicle Driving License issued at least one year before or Light Motor Vehicle Driving License issued at least two years before).Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years.Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in computer based written test, certificate/ document verification, medical fitness/ physical measurement test, driving test and physical endurance test.'Appointment to the post of Junior Assistant (FS) is subject to fulfilling eligibility conditions and successful passing 18 weeks of Basic Training Course in which 02 weeks training should be exclusively meant for imparting training on maintenance and driving on Heavy Duty Vehicle from Airports Authority of India Training Institutes. During training, incumbent is entitled for stipend as per the rules. Airports Authority of India will not be responsible for any injury caused during the course of selection process,' reads the official job notification.