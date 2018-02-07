6 Simple Hacks For Job Search In 2018

1. Let recruiters know you are on the market: Update your resumes on job search portals, let the word around that you are looking for a job.
2. LinkedIn Headline writing: LinkedIn has become the lifeline of job seekers. Make sure that your LinkedIn headline states that you are looking for a job.
3. Un-blind bind job ads: often some job postings do not specifically mention the employer's name or company or website. In such cases, copy and paste some peculiar phrase from the job ad and copy paste it on google within quotation marks. Using the employers own marketing vocabulary may lead you directly to their website.
4. Brand yourself: You need to brand yourself for the job you seek. The two things in your resume which speak brand are the resume headline and summary. Make sure that these are not run of the mill and stuff and focus on the position you want and how you are suitable for it.
5. Salary question: Before you begin application or the interview process, look up the position you want and the salary associated with it. Also, see the salary offered to someone with your experience and skills.
