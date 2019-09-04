41% Increase In Teaching Job Searches In India: Report

Three years ago (2016-17), there was a dip of 11 per cent in job seeker interest towards teaching roles.

Online tutoring boosts demand for teaching jobs in India, as per the employment-related search engine giant Indeed on Wednesday, which revealed a 41 per cent increase in job searches for teaching over the last three years. The demand for teacher roles has seen promising growth from July 2016 to July 2019. This could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators.

"It is promising to see that the demand for teacher roles has increased by 41 per cent over the past three years. The growth of e-learning and online teaching roles will only further the growth of teaching as a profession," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

According to the data, growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19, witnessing a 40 per cent increase.

The fiscal 2017-18 saw an increase of 14 per cent in job seeker interest for these roles.

The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs.

The new-age profession comes with its perks. While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum, the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum.

