51% Indian UK Graduates Earn Above Average Salaries, 82% Satisfied With Their Careers: Study

Close to 1000 Indian students who had completed their studies were surveyed.

Indian graduates who have studied in the UK say that they earn above average salaries in their work life, according to Indian Graduate Outcomes 2019 Study. 51 per cent of all Indians graduating from the UK say they earn above or well above average and 90 per cent of women in this group say they earn average or above. 60 per cent of Indian respondents surveyed said they were in their current jobs because it was exactly the type of work they wanted to do, with 82 per cent saying they are satisfied or very satisfied with their careers.

"The job satisfaction of UK graduates is higher, because chances of getting the job of one's choice markedly increases. I think this also leads to more effective work performance and logically, more recognition for one's work. The likelihood of UK graduates working in India in managerial roles was 23 per cent higher than the global average," said Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International (UUKi), which is the collective body representing more than 130 universities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A delegation of senior representatives from 20 UK Universities is currently in India to engage Indian stakeholders to understand the vision and priority areas of the Indian government, governing bodies and higher education institutes to assess the role UK universities and the UK can play to further strengthen the relationship and identify shared priorities for future collaboration particularly in education and research.

This delegation is supported by the UK-India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) and is believed to be the largest delegation of its kind in at least a decade.

Close to 1,000 Indian students of a total of 16,000 students from different nationalities who had completed their studies between January 2011 and July 2016 were surveyed for Indian Graduate Outcomes 2019 Study to understand their experience of studying in the UK, their satisfaction with their education and their current jobs.

The top ten nationalities (as a percentage of respondents) in the study include United States of America, China, India, Germany, Nigeria, Greece, Malaysia, Italy, France and Romania representing 45 per cent of the respondent base.

The number of Indian and international students heading to UK for an education is on the rise. There has been a 42 per cent increase in the number of Indian students going to the UK for studies, in one year according to the latest immigration statistics released by the UK Home Office. This sentiment is echoed world over, with London voted the best city for students in 2019 in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings report.

"As the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, the British Council encourages student mobility with close to 500 scholarships each year. In addition, we also facilitate and support research collaborations and partnerships between educational institutions in the two countries every year," said Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.