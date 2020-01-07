3,358 Teaching Jobs In Delhi Government Schools

DSSSB notifies 3358 teacher jobs in Delhi. Application process starts from January 24.

A total of 3,358 teacher vacancies have been announced in Delhi government schools. The job has been notified by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), the recruitment body of Delhi government. The teacher job, which belongs to group B post, comes under the Directorate of Education, Delhi government. Application process for the recruitment would begin on January 24. Candidates can apply for the recruitment till February 23.

Job Notification

For this recruitment, relaxation has been given to guest teachers who are working in government schools on contract. Such candidates would be given relaxation in the upper age limit. "- Relaxation in upper age as a onetime measure up to the actual time spent as contractual employee of the same department, subject to a maximum of 5 years provided they have worked for at least 180 working days in that particular year as per Services Department letter/circular No. F.19(11)/2015/S-IV/1751-1756 dated 11/06/2019," reads the job notice released by DSSSB.

The Board has identified many posts to be suitable for acid attack victims and those with dwarfism, leprosy cured person, muscular dystrophy.

The recruitment also includes 197 Librarian posts for graduates or those with diploma in Library Science with experience of two years in library/computerization of a library or one year certificate in computer application are eligible.

The DSSSB has announced more than a thousand jobs this year and recruitment to these posts will be held in phases. The application process for the first recruitment has already begun.

