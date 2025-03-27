Delhi Government To Provide Free Coaching To 1.63 Lakh CUET, NEET Aspirants

In a significant move to support students, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, has announced free coaching for CUET and NEET aspirants from government schools. On Thursday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to provide free coaching to 1.63 lakh students studying in Delhi government schools. The initiative aims to help more students secure admission to top colleges and crack medical and engineering entrance exams.

Government Partners With Big And Physics Wallah

To facilitate this initiative, the Delhi government has partnered with Big and Physics Wallah. Under the agreement, government school students will receive six hours of online coaching daily, totaling 180 hours of instruction to strengthen their preparation for CUET and NEET.

Special Coaching For NEET And CUET 2025

Speaking on the occasion, CM Rekha Gupta said, "We have signed MoUs to provide special online classes for CUET 2025 and NEET 2025 preparation. This initiative will ensure a brighter future for Delhi's students, helping them secure admission to top medical colleges and central universities."

Delhi: An MoU between Delhi government and 'Physics Wallah' will be signed to provide free crash courses for CUET and NEET preparation to 12th pass students



CM Rekha Gupta says, "...Under this initiative, 1,63,000 students studying in Delhi government schools will receive one… pic.twitter.com/3RDDj7jtwL — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2025

30-Day, 180-Hour Free Coaching Plan

Education Minister Ashish Sood termed the initiative a historic step by the Delhi government. He stated, "Through this MoU with Big and Physics Wallah, the Directorate of Education will provide 180 hours of free coaching over 30 days. Students will receive three hours of coaching daily at no cost."