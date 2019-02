Police said the soldier was on guard duty when he killed himself. (Representational)

A soldier shot himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital Jammu, the police said on Wednesday.

Sepoy Sandeep Singh of Punjab, posted at a transit camp in Panama Chowk in Jammu city, shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday evening.

He was on guard duty when he killed himself, a police officer said. "His colleagues rushed after hearing the gunshot and found him dead."