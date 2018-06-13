Four BSF Personnel Dead In Pakistani Firing In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

The major ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly a week after top level military officers of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".
"Pakistan Rangers initiated cross border firing along the International Border in Ramgarh last night. We have lost four of our personnel, including an assistant commandant rank officer, while other 3 of our personnel suffered injuries," Inspector General, BSF, Ram Awtar told news agency PTI. The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, in a tweet expressed his condolences.
The firing from across the border in Chamliyal sector started around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and continued overnight, till around 4.30 am today, said police sources. The BSF troops also fired in retaliation, the official said.
In Ramgarh Jammu sector of IB , 4 BSF personnel were martyred including one Asstt Commandant & 5 injured due to firing from across. Our heart goes to those who lost their dear ones.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 13, 2018
CommentsEven as the Indian forces are maintaining a ceasefire against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and border truce with Pakistan, there have have been over 1,000 violations from the Pakistani side in 2018 alone, the External Affairs Ministry said on June 7.
(With inputs from PTI & IANS)