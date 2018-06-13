Four BSF Personnel Dead In Pakistani Firing In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

4 BSF soldiers die in a major ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: June 13, 2018 07:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Four BSF Personnel Dead In Pakistani Firing In Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

Bodies of 4 BSF personnel have been brought to the Government Medical College in Jammu

Jammu:  Four personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have died in Pakistani firing in Chambliyal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. One among the four is BSF assistant commandant.

The major ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly a week after top level military officers of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".

"Pakistan Rangers initiated cross border firing along the International Border in Ramgarh last night. We have lost four of our personnel, including an assistant commandant rank officer, while other 3 of our personnel suffered injuries," Inspector General, BSF, Ram Awtar told news agency PTI. The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, in a tweet expressed his condolences.
 The firing from across the border in Chamliyal sector started around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and continued overnight, till around 4.30 am today, said police sources. The BSF troops also fired in retaliation, the official said.

Comments
Even as the Indian forces are maintaining a ceasefire against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and border truce with Pakistan, there have have been over 1,000 violations from the Pakistani side in 2018 alone, the External Affairs Ministry said on June 7.

(With inputs from PTI & IANS)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

4 BSF soldiers deadSamba sector of Jammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................