Railways To Open A Halt Station In Baramulla-Banihal Rail Line In Kashmir The decision was on Wednesday conveyed by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Ministry of Railways has accepted the Jammu and Kashmir government's recommendation to open up a halt station on the Baramulla-Banihal rail line in the Kashmir valley, an official said on Wednesday.



The decision was on Wednesday conveyed by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, an official spokesman said.



I am delighted to inform you that all the above-mentioned halt stations have been approved on passenger amenity ground, Mr Goyal said in a communication to the chief minister.



Mehbooba Mufti had requested the centre for opening of halt stations at Sangadan, Furrah-Monghal, Ratnipora, Nadigam, Razwan and Naina-Batpora on the Baramulla-Banihal rail line for the convenience of a large chunk of population.



With this, all the six halt points have been ordered to be established, the spokesman said.



