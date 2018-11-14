Man Caught In Jammu 25 Years After He Was Accused Of Rape

Hussain was caught by a special police team from Mendhar area. (Representational)

A man who was absconding for 25 years after allegedly raping a woman was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said Tuesday.

A case was filed against Khushal Hussain under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including rape in 1993, officials said.

However, he managed to escape and was evading arrest since then, they added.

Hussain was caught by a special police team from Mendhar area, a police officer said.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Kabir, a bovine smuggler who was on the run for seven years was arrested from the state's Rajouri district.

A case of smuggling was registered against Kabir in 2011.