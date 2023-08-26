Jammu Groups Call Bandh Today Over Smart Meters, Toll Plaza

Jammu saw a series of protests and violence over the demand for removal of the toll plaza (PTI)

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jammu High Court Bar Association, and several other groups have called for a Jammu bandh today against installation of smart electricity meters and a toll plaza along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Earlier, Jammu saw a series of protests and violence over the demand for removal of the toll plaza along the highway and smart meters.

Senior BJP leaders have met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, seeking the closure of a toll plaza at Sarore.

Local groups say since the highway has suffered damages due to recent floods, the government should stop toll collection till the time the road is fully restored.

The Union Minister has reportedly asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to visit the area and take a decision.

The Union Territory administration has rejected allegations that smart electricity meters are showing inflated power bills, and asked the Jammu-based groups to withdraw the bandh call.

The Jammu chamber and other groups have also demanded release of Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders who were arrested during recent protests and road blockade in Jammu.

The police said the Rajput Sabha activists will not be released until the cops get a surety that the groups will maintain peace and that there will be no road blockade, stone-throwing and no vandalism.