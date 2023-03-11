Complete Shutdown In Jammu Over Decision To Impose Property Tax

Several shops and businesses are closed in the region

A complete shutdown is being observed in Jammu today against the imposition of property tax in the Union Territory.

According to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, taxes on residential and commercial properties will be levied from April.

The bandh called by Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCIJ) is supported by several groups.

Several shops and businesses are closed in the region, however, transport services are continuing normally.

J&K High Court Bar Association has suspended work in all courts in support of the bandh.

Reacting to the shutdown in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Union Territory will have lowest property tax rates in the country and interest of people have been taken care of. Mr Sinha said he is open for a dialogue on the issue.

"People's interest is top priority of the administration. If there is any need for change to give relief to people, my doors are open for dialogue" said Mr Sinha.

Tax resistance has become a rallying cry for all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. Even the ruling BJP has distanced itself from the administration's decision to levy property taxes in the Union Territory.

After controversial land evict drive, the government decision to impose property tax from April has caused outrage.

Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government for the last nearly five years and people have been questioning decisions by Lieutenant Governor administration which impact them.

Soon after tax order by LG administration, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah had said there can be no taxation without representation.

Arun Gupta, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu, has said that the administration decided to impose property tax without taking the stakeholders into confidence.

"The J&K government is least bothered about sentiments of general public. stakeholders were not taken into confidence before taking the decision to impose property tax" said Mr Gupta.