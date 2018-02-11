From Terror-Hit Army Camp In Jammu, A Story Of Survival Shahzada, a pregnant woman had been brought in with gunshot wounds last nights. Late last night, the doctors delivered her baby daughter. "Both mother and baby are stable," the army said.

The Sunjuwan camp, which had 150 family quarters where soldiers stayed with their families, came under attack before dawn on Saturday. While most of the apartments could be evacuated, six women and children were injured.



Among them was the pregnant wife of rifleman Nazir Ahmed. The army said its doctors at military hospital at Satwari "worked through the night" to save her life. The baby girl was delivered through cesearean section.



The injured also included the young daughter of an officer. A 14-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound on his head is fighting for his life, the statement said.



The terrorists, the police say, belonged to Jaish-E Mohammad. The heavily armed men, dressed in fatigues, had tried to sneak in through the rear gates of the camp. But after the sentries posted there had challenged them, they opened fire. Following a short gun-battle, they managed to enter the complex, the army statement said.



The operation that followed to flush them out ended this evening. By then, six persons, five of them soldiers and a civilian, had died.



The three terrorists who were killed, had been heavily armed, the police said. They were found carrying AK-56 rifles, under barrel grenade launchers, ammunition.



