2 Soldiers Dead In Jammu Terror Attack, Ops Enter Day 2: 10 Points
A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security heightened in and around the city. Operations at the Sunjunwan Army camp will continue till all the terrorists are apprehended or killed, the Army said.
A high alert is on in Jammu after the terror attack at the Sunjuwan Army camp. (PTI)
Sunjuwan, Jammu: Over 24 hours after an Army base in Jammu was attacked by heavily armed terrorists, the operations are still on. Two soldiers died and nine others were injured in Saturday's pre-dawn attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed as of Saturday evening. Jammu is on high alert and schools near the Army camp have been closed.
There was intermittent firing overnight. Operations will continue till all the terrorists are apprehended or killed, the Army said.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) died in the firing on Saturday. The injured include five women and children. The daughter of a junior Army officer is among them. Two of them are critical.
The Sunjuwan Army camp has over 150 houses in the campus. Most of these apartments have been cleared and the occupants have been moved out.
The terrorists were carrying a large amount of ammunition and hand grenades and wore Army combat dress, according to an Army statement.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the most senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, who briefed him about the situation. The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation, Mr Singh's office tweeted.
The sentry post at the Army camp had noticed some suspicious movement around 4.55 am. When the sentry bunker was fired upon, the soldiers retaliated. After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists entered the complex, an Army statement said.
The terrorists reportedly entered from the the back end of the camp . It is believed to be a fidayeen (suicide) attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, police said. "It's not clear how they managed to do that," a senior police officer said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the injured at the Military Hospital in Jammu on Saturday evening.
Schools in a five-kilometre radius around the camp have been closed by the authorities as a precautionary measure. A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security heightened in and around the city.
There have been numerous attacks on police, paramilitary and Army camps in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two years. In April last year, three soldiers including a Captain, were killed in an attack in Kupwara. In September 2016, seven soldiers died and three terrorists were killed at an Army camp in Nagrota near Jammu, not far from the Sunjuwan camp.