2 Soldiers Dead In Jammu Terror Attack, Ops Enter Day 2: 10 Points

A high alert is on in Jammu after the terror attack at the Sunjuwan Army camp. (PTI)

Sunjuwan, Jammu: Over 24 hours after an Army base in Jammu was attacked by heavily armed terrorists, the operations are still on. Two soldiers died and nine others were injured in Saturday's pre-dawn attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed as of Saturday evening. Jammu is on high alert and schools near the Army camp have been closed.