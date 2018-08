Afghan National Arrested For Illegally Acquiring Aadhaar, PAN Cards

It is not immediately clear whether the Aadhaar and PAN cards were real, says Police. (Representational)

An Afghan national staying in Jammu and Kashmir even after his visa expired, has been arrested for illegally obtaining Aadhaar and PAN cards and moving around in suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu, a police official said today.

A police party had found Barkat Hussain, 45, a resident of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, moving around in the Khour area two days ago, the official said.

During questioning, Hussain revealed that he lived in Delhi.

"Several documents, including an Afghan passport, Indian visa that had expired two years ago, an Aadhaar card according to which he belonged to Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and a PAN card were seized from him," the official said.

Hussain was shifted to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning.

"It is not immediately clear whether the Aadhaar and PAN cards were real," the officer said.