850 Water Bodies Identified For Rejuvenation In Jammu

The project has six major components, including creation of new water bodies (Representational)

As many as 850 water bodies have been identified for rejuvenation, while a target for developing 700 new ones have been set under water conservation activities in Jammu, a senior official has said.

District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg also said that 750 defunct hand pumps would be repaired and 350 new hand pumps will be installed in water stressed areas.

He said the district administration has planned to initiate wide ranging water conservation activities under its project ''Boond'' (drop) which envisages rain water harvesting, effective water management and ground water recharge.

Over 3,000 works have been planned in collaboration with Panchayati Raj Institutions under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan with the theme ''Catch the Rain, when it falls where it falls'', Mr Garg said.

He said the project has six major components, including rejuvenation of existing water bodies, creation of new water bodies, repairing of existing hand pumps, roof top water harvesting and creating check dams.

Mr Garg said that "850 water bodies have been identified for rejuvenation while a target of developing 700 new water bodies at Panchayat level has also been set for water harvesting and ground water recharge".

The deputy commissioner said 350 government buildings have been identified where roof top harvesting structures would be established for storing rain water and releasing back into the ground to increase the ground water table.

Mr Garg said the irrigation and flood control department along with Integrated Watershed Management would set up new check dams at 30 identified sites to collect the rain water and recharge ground water level.

The district administration of Rajouri, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, has decided to set up an exclusive women cell where they can gather to discuss and deliberate upon water-related issues and grievances.

The deputy commissioner has launched e-registration for the Women Water Conservation Club, the nodal officer of which is the Chief Accounts Officer Shabana Azmin with seven other executive members.

"Rural women who are the main sufferers of the water crisis can play a pivotal role in its conservation. They walk to fetch it, sometimes travelling miles carrying plastic or earthenware pots to the nearest safe source regularly repeating the journey up to three times a day," Mr Shavan said.