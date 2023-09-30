Woman's Half-Burnt Body Found In Jaipur: Cops

A murder case has been lodged, said police. (Representational)

A partially burnt body of a woman was found on the side of a road in a village here on Friday morning, raising suspicion of murder, police said. Bassi ACP Phoolchand Meena said the half-burnt body was spotted by the locals in Papad village of Kanota here.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body, while a forensics team collected evidence, Phoolchand Meena said.

Police said they suspected that the accused burnt the body to conceal the identity of the woman, who appeared to be in her early twenties.

A murder case has been lodged in the matter and efforts are underway to identify the woman and nab the accused, the ACP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)